CM assures resolution of tribal communities’ pending grievances

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday interacted with the members of the tribal community at Kerehadi hamlet in H.D. Kote taluk and assured them that their grievances would be resolved.

He promised to convene the meeting of the State Wildlife Board and to take up issues pertaining to problems being faced by the adivasis and direct them to resolve it at the earliest.

On learning that the tribal hamlet did not have electricity or water connections for decades, Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the officials and said there was no law in the country which forbade provision of power and water. He directed Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy to discuss the issues with the tribals and ensure that water and electricity is extended to the tribal hamlets within a month.

On issues related to title deeds over agricultural land, the Chief Minister said tribal communities are part of the forest ecosystem and as he himself was the chairman of the State Wildlife Board, all impediments being faced from the Forest Department would be resolved. In reply to a question Mr. Siddaramaiah said that steps will be taken to establish a tribal or adivasi development corporation for their collective welfare.

The Chief Minister urged the tribal communities to pursue education and enter the mainstream society and not be content with learning traditional art forms. The representatives of tribal communities said PU courses too should be introduced in ashram schools which currently handle classes for tribal children only till high school. On the demand for internal reservation for tribals, the Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court was yet to give a ruling on internal reservation for tribes.

The Chief Minister was earlier welcomed with tribal dance and songs. Adivasi Ganesh offered honey and other minor forest produce which Mr. Siddaramaiah purchased for ₹500.

District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, and senior officials of the forest and district administration were present.

