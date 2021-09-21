CM assures JD(S) MLAs of releasing withheld funds

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the JD(S) of releasing withheld development funds granted to the constituencies of JD(S) MLAs during the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, in three phases, if tenders had been called for listed works.

Replying to a debate in the Assembly on various development works that had come to a halt in the constituencies of JD(S) MLAs following withdrawal of funds granted to them, the Chief Minister observed that sometimes funds were being allocated beyond the budgetary provision. “Also, the COVID-19 situation has affected our finances. Hence, we have withheld various works granted to constituencies belonging to all legislators, including of our own party,” he said.

However, he assured the JD(S) MLAs of releasing the grants even if the works had not been tendered, by examining various aspects to assess the need and after following procedures such as tendering.

He said works to the tune of ₹943 crore under RDPR department, ₹232 crore under Urban Development Department, and ₹4,007 crore under PWD would be continued in the constituencies of JD(S) MLAs.

Earlier, the JD(S) MLAs led by former Minister H.D. Revanna alleged that the government had withdrawn development works to the tune of thousands of crores sanctioned to their constituencies. There was a heated exchange of words and the JD(S) MLAs staged a dharna for a brief when the Speaker declined permission to some to speak on the issue.

At one point, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri expressed anger over Mr. Revanna questioning his direction to wind up the debate as it was taking a long time. “Your conduct is not befitting the dignity of the House,” he told Mr. Revanna.