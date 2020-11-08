CM assures help in tackling floods

BJP State executive member Suryakant Nagamarapalli with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kalaburagi

08 November 2020 00:00 IST

BJP State executive member Suryakant Nagamarapalli has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to extend financial assistance to take up relief measures for the flood-hit Bidar district.

Mr. Nagamarapalli, who met Mr. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Friday submitted details on the losses and damages caused by the recent floods in the district.

As per the joint survey conducted by the Revenue and Agriculture departments, the standing crop on 2,49,258 hectares was damaged. The devastating floods also damaged 1,673 houses and claimed 63 head of cattle and nine lives in the district. In Bidar taluk alone, the standing crop on 33,359 hectares of land was damaged. This included soya bean on 16,265 hectares, black gram on 3,161 hectares, green gram on 3,681 hectares, red gram on 7,535 hectares, jowar across 1,325 hectares and sugarcane crop of 1,704 hectares.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Yediyurappa said he would direct the Revenue Department and the Disaster Management Division about the financial assistance to take up relief measures immediately and assured of every possible help to the flood-affected victims.