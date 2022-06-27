CM assures cooperation for G20 summit-related meets

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday assured the authorities concerned of providing full cooperation for organising meets related to G-20 summit in the State. About 10 meets are proposed to be held in the State.

His assurance came during his meeting with Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary and Chief Coordinator of G-20.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said that India is set to take charge as the head of the G-20 in December. G-20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

Mr. Shringla said that G-20 is making an immense contribution for the growth of world economy and development.

The Chief Minister said in his address, after releasing the book ‘Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery’, that the G-20 summit being held in India is proof of his success in showcasing India’s strength as a global power to the world.