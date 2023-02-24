ADVERTISEMENT

CM asserts that 293 of the 390 Budget announcements made last year have been implemented

February 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru on Friday.

Dismissing Opposition allegations, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Friday asserted that 293 of the 390 Budget announcements made last year had been implemented. “While 48 programmes are policy related, only seven have not been implemented. The remaining are at various stages of the tender process,” he said.

Replying to the debate on the State Budget in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said 90% of the Budget expenditure would be spent by the end of this financial year. “Going by the current tax collection, I am confident that the last year’s Budget (2022-2023) would also be a surplus Budget,” he said.

Defending the high borrowings (debts) this year, the Chief Minister said the pandemic had hit the State’s finances. “Despite the reduction in tax collection, administrative expenses, including salaries of government employees, had to be paid. We also had to come to the aid of people, whose livelihood was affected due to lockdowns in the pandemic. Hence, taking loans was inevitable,” he explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pointing out that the Centre had given a loan to the State through the RBI, Mr. Bommai said: “Unlike other States, we did not introduce salary cuts or delayed payments to our employees. A State’s debt limit is based on its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Although our GSDP is higher this year, our borrowings have not crossed 3%. If we compare our fiscal deficit during COVID and non-COVID years, we have kept our deficit within our limits. In fact, compared to other States our fiscal deficit is the lowest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US