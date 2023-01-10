CM asks Veerashaiva Lingayats to carry forward Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai’s ideals

January 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged the Veerashaiva Lingayat community to carry forward the ideals propagated by Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai, who, he said, was responsible for initiating educational and economic development in the region.

He was inaugurating the 162nd birth anniversary celebrations of Tyagaveer Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai in Dharwad on Tuesday. Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai, who headed a province, donated his entire property for the cause of providing education to the children of the region.

Mr. Bommai said that after the 12th century social reforms led by Basaveshwara, it was only in the 18th century that significant developments took place in North Karnataka region. Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai set a model for others to follow his selfless service to society leading to many initiatives by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. Due to the educational, social and spiritual development initiated by the mahsasabha, there is harmony in society, he said.

“Lingaraj Desai, who was a philanthropist and visionary, was an institution in himself. He was the reason for the establishment of a great institution and he also inspired others with his donation. He derived happiness by donating his entire property. He was responsible for the establishment of educational institutions in Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Ballari, Kalaburagi and other places,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the contribution of Lingaraj Desai, the Chief Minister urged members of all the sub-castes of Veerashaiva Lingayat community to unite for enabling the establishment of a harmonious society.

On the Lingaraj Desai Trust, Mr. Bommai requested Congress leader and former Minister M.B. Patil to head the trust so as to make it active further. The government will extend necessary assistance to the trust, he said.

Mr. M.B. Patil and Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa recalled the sacrifice and contribution of Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai for the uplift of the Lingayat community.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Sri Gurusiddha Rajyogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, Hubballi, Sri Mallikarjuna Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad, and others were present.