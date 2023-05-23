CM asks top bureaucrats to join hands in delivering good governance

May 23, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the top bureaucrats to join hands with the new government in implementing its promise of delivering good governance and responsive administration.

The Chief Minister, who began the crucial process of establishing control over administrative machinery by holding a meeting of Principal Secretaries and departmental heads to review the situation with respect to administration on Tuesday, told them that the government was keen to keep up its promise of delivering good and clean administration.

“People have elected us with a lot of hope and expectations of getting efficient and an unique government which is responsive to their problems. We are keen to respond to their aspirations,” he said.

Stating that there was a feeling among people that the previous government was full of corruption and that the development works had come to a standstill, he asked the officials to join hands with the new government in its endeavour to send a message that this government was different.

He directed the officials to ensure that public infrastructure works were of good quality and also completed in a time-bound manner. He also asked them to focus on effectively reaching the government’s flagship schemes to people. In this regard, the district in-charge Secretaries should play a crucial role by monitoring their implementation and also making surprise visits to government offices, he said.