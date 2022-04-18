CM asks seer to give proof of 30% commission charge

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami to give proof on his statement that mutts have to pay a 30% bribe to avail Government grants.

The seer’s remarks caused embarrassment to the BJP Government that is already facing allegations of 40% commission in implementation of development works.

“He’s a great swami with a good track record. I request His Holiness to give the entire proof - who, where, when, to whom, and how much - and we will certainly have it probed comprehensively,” Mr. Bommai said.

Taking serious note of the seer’s allegation, the Chief Minister said "instead of a sweeping remark, let him give us details. We will go to the depth of it".

The Congress latched on to the pontiff’s statement and attacked the BJP Government on corruption. The Congress has already launched campaign against the Government on the ‘40% commission’ charge levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.