ADVERTISEMENT

CM asks people to be cautious about mosquito bite

September 11, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State had recorded around 7,000 dengue cases, with Bengaluru alone contributing over 4,000 cases. In a social media post, he said he had already held a meeting with officials to prevent the quick spread of dengue in the State. “Around Bengaluru, effective measures such as spraying of mosquito repellents and identifying stagnant water spots are being taken up,” he said. He also urged the citizens to keep their surrounding clean and hygienic and take steps against mosquito bites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US