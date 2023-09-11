HamberMenu
CM asks people to be cautious about mosquito bite

September 11, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State had recorded around 7,000 dengue cases, with Bengaluru alone contributing over 4,000 cases. In a social media post, he said he had already held a meeting with officials to prevent the quick spread of dengue in the State. “Around Bengaluru, effective measures such as spraying of mosquito repellents and identifying stagnant water spots are being taken up,” he said. He also urged the citizens to keep their surrounding clean and hygienic and take steps against mosquito bites.

