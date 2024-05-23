CM asks officials to ensure good stock of farm inputs as State receives rains

With many districts recording more than the normal pre-monsoon rains from March, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed deputy commissioners and ZP CEOs to ensure availability of farm inputs in godowns. The State has received 123 mm of rain as against the normal of 87 mm from March 1.

While rainfall was excess in eight districts, it was normal in eight districts. Reservoirs were filled up to 20% of their capacity, the Chief Minister said, during a videoconference with senior officials of the State and districts.

Noting that rainfall during the monsoon would be normal compared to the drought in 2023, he said the Agriculture Department prepared a plan targeting sowing on 82.4 lakh hectares during kharif season. Already sowing had been completed on 68,600 ha, he said.

More than nine lakh quintals of seeds were available as against the demand for 5.52 lakh quintals during the kharif season. A total of 14,608 quintals of seeds were kept at the Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSKs). As of May 22, 5,492.44 quintals of seeds had been distributed. A release said 14,86,067 tonnes of fertilizers were kept in stock in godowns.

The Chief Minister instructed deputy commissioners to provide wide publicity on the availability of seeds and fertilizers so that farmers would not panic and rush to RSKs and stand in queue.

The Finance and Agriculture Department officials have been told to hold talks with insurance companies to fix the insurance amount paid by farmers for kharif crops.

On budgetary proposals

With more than two months having gone owing to poll code of conduct in the current financial year, Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed senior officials to issue orders related to budgetary proposals in June and expedite tendering process for implementing development works.

The State Budget was tabled in February 2024 and since then not much progress has been achieved on account of the poll code. The poll code would be in force till June 6, he said, and asked officials to issue orders related to budgetary announcements by the end of June.

Following the death of a 22-year-old youth and 48 people falling sick after consuming contaminated water at K. Salundi village on the outskirts of Mysuru, the Chief Minister deputy commissioners, ZP CEOs and the municipal commissioners to ensure potable water to all residents of the State.