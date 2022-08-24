CM asks Karnataka State Contractors’ Association to file complaint with Lokayukta about 40% commission in contracts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

In the wake of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association’s allegations about 40% commission in government contracts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked them to file a complaint with the Lokayukta to probe the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on August 24, Mr. Bommai said there is no truth in the allegation, and urged the association to submit a petition to the anti-corruption watchdog to probe the charge of corruption.

The opposition Congress has been seeking a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into allegations by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association of demand of up to 40% of the project cost as bribe by government officers and elected representatives.

The government had set up a committee headed by a retired judge to scrutinise all tenders. “Mere allegations without substance will not work. Let the association give a complaint to the Lokayukta with documents to prove their allegation of corruption,” Mr. Bommai said.

“There are judicial officers in the Lokayukta to probe the allegation. Officials have the freedom to probe charges of corruption”, he said and questioned the credibility of the contractors’ association pointing out that they made the allegations after meeting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Claiming that the association’s allegations are politically motivated, Mr. Bommai said, “Everyone has the freedom to write to the PM. But there is a process in place to probe corruption charges.”