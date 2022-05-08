CM asks DCs to bring in change, provide responsive administration

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After reviewing implementation of various budgetary programmes with Ministers last week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday instructed Deputy Commissioners to bring in change in the district administration and face challenges unitedly to make administration more responsive to the public.

Mr. Bommai, who chaired a conference of Deputy Commissioners here, asked them to execute the Government’s programmes promptly by taking bold decisions. He told officials to work proactively to give good administration, instead of just thinking about change.

He said laxity on the part of the district officials in the implementation of welfare schemes and release of compensation would not be tolerated. He told officials to crackdown corruption by ensuring transparency in clearing files related to payment of compensation in various cases.

Pointing out that 16,436 petitions were pending at the Chief Minister’s Office, he said 10,000 petitions have been dispatched to districts. He told Deputy Commissioners to open cells to address public grievances in a time-bound manner.

Stating that the Government has proved to be alive and responsive by reaching out to the needy to address their grievances, the Chief Minister said priority should be given to clear files related to pensions and sanction of lands. There was a need to provide a people-friendly administration to poor and marginalised sections of the people who come to DC’s office seeking solutions.

With just a year to go for the State Assembly elections, the Chief Minister directed officials to take steps for expediting the implementation of programmes and projects mentioned in the State Bbudget for 2022-23. He told DCs to review the disposal of applications/petitions at the Grama One centers.

Steps should to be taken to open Grama One centers in Mandya, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Raichur and Vijayanagar districts in the next one month, Mr. Bommai said at the meeting.

Referring to important role played by Deputy Commissioners in the development of the State, Mr. Bommai said people would not question them if they discharge their duties sincerely in a simple manner by extending office hours. Deputy Commissioners must attend tahsildar’s offices once in a week, he said.

As many farmers have commenced land preparations following rains in several districts, Mr. Bommai told officials to take stock of the seeds and fertilizers demand to prevent shortages during the kharif season. He also told DCs to seek funds from the Government to provide relief during crop damages, particularly mangoes, owing to unseasonal rains.

On land related issues, Mr. Bommai said priority should be given for acquisition of lands for early completion of infrastructure and development projects.

The Chief Minister said steps should be taken for construction of mega hostels on university campuses in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru.

Schemes related to Revenue, Agriculture, Public Works, Social Welfare, Energy, Health and other departments were reviewed during three-hour-long meeting.