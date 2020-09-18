CM asks Centre to declare UKP, Upper Bhadra as national projects

Bengaluru

Yediyurappa meets Narendra Modi in Delhi, seeks clearance for various pending projects in the State

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed various developmental issues pertaining to the State.

The meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes at Parliament House, had many appeals, pleas and requests, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. He made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people.

Mr. Yediyurappa urged the Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as national projects.

He requested Mr. Modi to take necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated to the State.

Later, Mr. Yediyurappa called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar at the Parliament House and requested him to direct the authorities concerned in the Ministry of Environment and Forests to grant the terms of reference for Mekedatu project.

The Chief Minister also sought first stage forest clearance for Kalasa and Banduri Nala projects in the State.

Mr. Yediyurappa called on Union Minister for Petroleum, National Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan at Udyog Bhawan and requested him to expedite the process of disinvestment in Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited.

He also called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Shram Shakti Bhawan and urged the Centre to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as national projects.

The Chief Minister requested for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala.

Mr. Yediyurappa called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also on Thursday.