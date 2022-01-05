CM: Appropriate steps will be taken if curbs are violated

MYSURU

‘Measures should be followed by everybody’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government will take “appropriate steps” if restrictions that had been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were violated during the Congress padayatra.

“Appropriate steps will be taken at the appropriate time,” he told reporters in Mandya on Wednesday when they sought his response to the Congress leaders’ announcement to go ahead with the padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on January 9.

The Chief Minister said it was the responsibility of the State Government to take measures against the spread of COVID-19 when it was rising. “We have taken measures that should be followed by everybody,” he said before pointing out that the Opposition should also behave in a responsible manner. The Congress had also formed the Government and brought in several laws earlier. “I expect them to follow the rules.”

On the Congress’s accusation that the BJP Government was “conspiring” to stop the padayatra, Mr. Bommai pointed to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State.