CM appeals to pro-Kannada outfits not to observe bandh on Saturday

Bengaluru

04 December 2020 16:54 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday made an appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go ahead with the Karnataka bandh on Saturday against the formation of Maratha Development Corporation (MDC).

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr. Yediyurappa said “I appeal to everyone, including Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj, not to trouble people with Karnataka bandh. It is not required”.

The Chief Minister said he was making every effort to take all the communities along and underlined that he was doing everything to give prominence to Kannada language.

“I have already given prominence to Kannada and I am ready to do whatever is required to be done to make Kannada prominent,” the Chief Minister said.

Several pro-Kannada outfits have been opposing the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation, which the State government had announced on November 14 and earmarked ₹50 crore for the “overall development of Maratha people.”