CM appeals to party MLAs to shun signature campaign

Internal bickering continues even after Yediyurappa’s remarks on resignation

Internal bickering and confusion in the BJP over the issue of leadership change continued on Monday even as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asked his party legislators to refrain from signature campaigns either in his favour or opposing him.

His appeal on Twitter came a day after he publicly said that he would step down from his role if the party high command wishes him to do so. On Monday, legislators identified in his camp, not only met him, but also indicated a signature campaign to rally behind the veteran Lingayat leader.

“At a time when people are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, every BJP legislator should focus on controlling it in their constituency. I appeal to all not to indulge in signature campaigns or issue political statements and instead help people,” Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted after his political secretary and Honnali legislator M.P. Renukacharya said he has signatures of 65 legislators with him in support of the Chief Minister.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said Mr. Renukacharya, who met Mr. Yediyurappa in the morning, also asked him to be strong and not to issue statements that will portray him to be weak. Sources, however, said the signatures collected were old and were done when Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa approached the Governor to complain earlier.

During the course of the day, about 15 legislators met the Chief Minister to express solidarity with him, while several others spoke to him on phone. Legislators demanded removal of Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, who publicly attacked the Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, sources said.

Earlier, Mr. Renukcharya told reporters that the letter containing signatures of 65 legislators would be submitted to the party high command after the COVID crisis is overcome to prevail upon them to continue Mr. Yediyurappa as the chief minister.

Turning his tirade on Vijayapura legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said that his statements are being used by the Opposition. "Though some leaders cannot even help the party win the neighbouring constituency, they speak about Mr. Yediyurappa," he added.

Senior Ministers differ

However, the signature campaign by Mr. Renukacharya did not find favour among senior cabinet ministers, who said it was not appropriate.

While Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Bengaluru said that there is no reason for the signature campaign, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in Ballari said that it was not in BJP's culture to have signature campaigns.

"No one has asked for a signature campaign and the party high command will decide on the leadership issue. There is no need to give importance to the signature collection," Mr. Eshwarappa said.

A close aide of a cabinet minister said that those who migrated to BJP in 2019, triggering the fall of H.D. Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition and enabling the formation of the Yediyurappa government had expressed anxiety over the confusion.

In the centre of controversy, Minister C. P. Yogeshwar, who tried to meet the party high command recently, refused to further talk. "I have expressed my pain where it matters. I have not spoken against the government. Mr. Yediyurappa is our leader and there is no doubt about it," he told reporters here. He refused to be drawn into responding to statements of other party leaders.