CM appeals to MPs from Karnataka to unitedly protect State’s interest

Urging all Parliamentarians from Karnataka to have a unified voice in protecting water, land, and cultural resources of the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure that money for Upper Bhadra project is released to the State.

Addressing a meeting of Parliamentarians of all parties from Karnataka, which also included the Union Finance Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that the meeting was not to make allegations against the Centre, but to protect the State’s interest. “There is no need to mix politics and make allegations,” he added.

On Mekedatu

“Permission for Mekedatu is still pending and efforts towards Upper Bhadra project has to be continued. Environmental approval for Kalasa-Banduri project is still pending. We have requested setting up of AIIMS at Raichur to help improve human development index in Kalyana Karnataka region. The State had sought ₹18,172 crore for drought relief and we have not got it still,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Among many other projects, the Chief Minister said that the State had submitted a proposal under UDAAN project for development of coastal Karnataka, while another proposal to consider Kempegowda International Airport as Air Cargo Complex to hasten economic activities and a proposal for another IIT either at Mysuru or Hassan is pending. “We have appealed to the Centre to reject the Kasturirangan report to provide relief to those residing in the Western Ghats,” he said. There is a need to advocate strongly before the 16th Finance Commission of the injustice to Karnataka in the 15th Finance Commission, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Meeting with PM tomorrow

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss issues related to Karnataka. This will be their first meeting after the latter took over as Prime Minister for his third term. He is also scheduled to meet Minister of Land Transport, Railways Minister, Jal Shakthi Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister.