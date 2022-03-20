CM announces ‘Y’ category security for three judges; warns trouble- mongers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it had been decided to provide ‘Y’ category security to three judges of the Karnataka High Court in the wake of life threat received by them after they gave the verdict on the hijab controversy. He also warned that the Government would not tolerate anti-nationals who challenged the law and order situation in the country.

"Everyone has to adhere to the order of the courts and there is scope to appeal in higher court if one is not happy with the judgment," he told reporters here. "Even though these options are available, disruptive forces are instigating people against the system".

He said that a case had been booked in Tamil Nadu and the Bar Council here had also filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station. “ We have taken the case seriously. The Director-General of Police had been asked to investigate the matter. Directions had been issued to take the accused in Tamil Nadu to custody and initiate strict action. He said that along with the current security measure, the Government had decided to extend ‘Y’ category security to three judges.

Mr. Bommai said that “fake secularists” had remained silent on the death threat issued to judges, and that appeasement of persons from one community was communalism and there was nothing secular. Everyone had to work together to protect the judicial system in the country. Such instances posed a threat to democracy. While the Government would take action, such developments should be condemned publicly, he said.