CM announces new drinking water project for Yadgir

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has announced a new drinking water project, estimated at ₹1,000 crore, for the villages of Yadgir district. He was speaking after inaugurating a Janata Darshan, as part of his grama vaastavya programme, at Chandraki village in the district on Friday.

“Considering the acute drinking water problem across the district, it has been decided to provide drinking water from rivers to every village in the four Assembly constituencies under the Jaladhare scheme and ₹1,000 crore will be reserved for it,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He said that Yadgir will also get a 300-bed hospital and the required funds for the project will be released.

The Chief Minister also said that ₹1.5 crore will be released to buy private land to widen the road that leads to the current district hospital.

He claimed that 75,000 farmers had benefited under the loan-waiver scheme and ₹302 crore was released to cooperative banks for the purpose.