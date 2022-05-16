CM announces cash prize for Lakshya Sen

May 16, 2022 22:14 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh to Lakshya Sen, who is part of the Indian badminton team that won the Thomas Cup in Thailand on Sunday.

Mr. Bommai’s announcement came during the inauguration of Mini Olympic Sports Meet-2022, organised by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department. “One should play to win. Playing not to lose will not fetch success. So we should always play with a positive spirit. Our Government is encouraging all sports. We have selected 75 sportspersons from various disciplines for special training ahead of the Paris Olympics,” he added.

