CM and Dy.CM to meet top Congress leaders to finalise appointments to boards and corporations

December 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Following restlessness among leaders, especially legislators, over the delay in the appointment of heads to about 80 government-owned boards and corporations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are visiting New Delhi for holding talks with central leaders of the Congress and finalising the list of appointments.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence before departing for Delhi, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said, “After detailed deliberation, we had sent a list with respect to appointments. It was not finalised as a result of elections to five States. Mr. Siddaramaiah and I are heading to Delhi now to get the list finalised.”

Meeting with Kharge

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar are expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala in the national capital to finalise the list.

Asked about the meeting, Mr. Shivakumar said, “A meeting is scheduled but I can’t discuss the agenda in public. MLAs will be appointed to boards and corporations in the first phase. We will try to include some of the party workers also. Appointments will happen in three phases.”

The party has been keen on appointing 25 MLAs and five MLCs as chairman/persons of the boards and corporations in the first phase. The Chief Minister has maintained that legislators would be given first preference, while Mr. Shivakumar was keen on issuing appointment orders to party workers and leaders, sources said.

During the last two meetings with Mr. Surjewala in Bengaluru, it was proposed to appoint party workers as members and heads of various government bodies after the next year’s general elections.

The Congress formed the government in May 2023 and the delay in the appointments to boards and corporations has apparently angered many legislators and party leaders.

CWC meeting

Both leaders are expected to stay in Delhi till Thursday and return to Bengaluru after attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 21. The party organised a massive rally in Nagpur on December 28 on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Congress. During their stay, both leaders are expected to discuss the names of candidates for contesting elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024.