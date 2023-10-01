CM and DyCM dismiss Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s statement, say postings not made on basis of caste

October 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Reacting sharply to allegations made by veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa that officials from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community are getting a raw deal under his party’s government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said postings are not made on the basis of caste.

Mr. Shivashankarappa, who heads the All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, claimed that civil servants belonging to the community had been given a raw deal. He made his grouse public at a function in Bengaluru recently.

Dismissing the allegations, the Chief Minister on Saturday pointed out that there were seven Lingayat Ministers in his Cabinet. On Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his party does not indulge in caste or community politics. “Ours is a secular government, there will be no injustice to anyone,” he said.

Pointing to the government’s guarantee schemes, he said the schemes are not specific to any community or religion. “We do not practise caste or community politics. We see everyone equally,” he said.

Reacting to the Lingayat leader’s statement, Mr. Shivakumar said: “As he heads his community’s body, he knows how much representation the community has got. It is natural for officials to expect plum posts. But the government cannot give postings on the basis of caste. We have to take into consideration all issues and try to create social justice in the society”.

Responding to the allegation pertaining to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s governance and administration, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Chief Ministers have the responsibility of taking everyone together. We as Ministers should also have common sense. Can we give posting to officials from just one community? We should give priority to social justice. The government should not put everything on the Chief Minister. We as Ministers should take responsibility.”

“This has been happening all along. Mr. Shivshankarappa is the leader of our party. As a president of the community’s body, there is pressure on him. Some officials have gone to him and requested. There is nothing wrong in asking like this,” he said.

Yediyurappa’s support

Speaking in support of Mr. Shivashankarappa, BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also hails from the community, on Sunday called on Veershaiva-Lingayats to be united.

“I totally agree with his feelings. This concern about the Congress government’s alleged neglect of the numerically large Veerashaiva-Lingayats is not just his. Many other leaders from the community share a similar opinion,” he said.

“I welcome his statement. In such a situation I call upon the community to awaken, and to unite.”

