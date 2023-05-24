ADVERTISEMENT

CM and Dy.CM are lowering morale of police: Bommai

May 24, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking serious exception to the tone and tenor of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the review of the Police Department, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the Congress government is trying to bring down the morale of the department to help implement its own agenda of “appeasement politics.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai pointed out that both the leaders had accused the Police Department of “saffronising” the police force during the regime of the erstwhile BJP government and warned that the Congress government would not allow such a process to continue now.

They had also alleged that the reputation of the Karnataka Police Department had been dented due to “saffronisation.”

Responding strongly to this, Mr. Bommai claimed his regime had never indulged in saffronisation of police force. “The CM-DCM duo has decided to implement their agenda of appeasement politics and as part of it, they have brought down the morale of the Police Department,” Mr. Bommai alleged.

