CM and Dy. CM say BJP ‘misleading public’ on Endowment Bill

February 24, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga/Bengaluru

The BJP leaders are “misleading the public” on the issue of proposed amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, said both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The latter said that the Bill would eventually be passed.

Speaking to presspersons at Banavara in Arsikere taluk on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the amendments were proposed with the interest of strengthening smaller Hindu temples. “The amount collected from the temples with good revenue will be utilised only for Hindu temples. It will not be used for temples of any other religion. However, the BJP defeated the amendment bill in the council because they enjoyed a majority there,” he said.

Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s allegation that the government was “looting Hindu temples’ revenue”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the people, in fact, had rejected the BJP government because they were looting the public. “The people have made them sit in the Opposition because of their corruption,” he said.

‘Will get Bill passed’

Mr. Shivakumar, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Shivamogga, criticised the BJP for defeating the Bill in the Council. “The amendments were proposed with the intention of helping the priests of small temples whose revenue was low,” he said.

However, he added that the government would ensure the Bill was passed when Congress increased its strength in the Council. “We will pass the bill and utilize the money for the welfare of Hindu priests,” he said.

The background

In a setback to the Congress government, the Legislative Council on Friday rejected amendments to the Act that sought to provide social security measures to over 40,000 archakas of Muzrai temples in the State, among other things.

The Opposition took exception to the proposal to take 10% of the gross income of 87 temples with annual income of over ₹ 1 crore and 5% of gross income from 311 temples with income of over ₹ 10 lakh being put into a Common Pool Fund, administered by Rajya Dharmika Parishath. The quantum drawn to common pool was lesser earlier. Money thus collected was proposed to be used for archakas welfare and upkeep of over 34,000 ‘C’ category temples whose annual income is less than ₹ 5 lakh.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy had issued clarification on the proposed Bill after the BJP “misinterpreted” the proposals and tried to give a “communal angle.”