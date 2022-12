December 11, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa are visiting Gandhinagar on Monday to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at 1.45 p.m. on Monday. Mr. Patel has written to both the leaders, extending an invitation to them to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT