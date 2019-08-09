Almatti storage not causing floods in Maharashtra: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has clarified that impounding or releasing of less water in the reservoirs in Almatti or Narayanpur was not causing floods in Maharashtra.

“Some media houses are carrying stories that impounding of water in Almatti and Narayanpur dams was causing floods in Kolhapur and Sangli. This is not true. Sangli and Kolhapur are very far from Almatti or Narayanpur. Holding water in our reservoirs does not cause or accentuate flood in Maharashtra,” he told journalists in Chikkodi.

“We are not storing any water. The full reservoir level (FRL) in Almatti is 123 tmcft, but we are holding only 85 tmcft. The FRL in Narayanpur is 33 tmcft, but we are impounding only around 17 tmcft,” he said. The Chief Minister said that he had spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis and clarified on this issue.

Mr. Fadnavis issued a statement in Mumbai on Thursday saying that Mr. Yediyurappa had agreed to his request to release water at the rate of five lakh cusecs from Almatti to avoid flooding in Sangli district.