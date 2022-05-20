CM allows widening of drain to manage Sai Layout flooding

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the flooded Sai Layout on Friday, cleared the widening of the stormwater drain at the railway over bridge at a cost of ₹42 crore to clear the bottleneck. Waterlogging in the area hasn’t receded for over three days.

“The railway overbridge near Horamavu is one of the causes for waterlogging. We have decided to extend and widen the drain further down from the railway overbridge to enable smooth flow of drain water. The tendering process will be initiated soon and work will be completed by next February. Permission will be sought from ITI authorities for land to extend the stormwater drain by another 900 metres. This will ease the flooding problem in 3-4 layouts of Ramamurthynagar. Buildings have come up on drains in some parts here and authorities have been instructed to clear them,” said Mr. Bommai.