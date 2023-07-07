CM allocates funds to operationalise Mysuru’s hospitals

July 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The long wait to see the super speciality hospital and the trauma care center on KRS Road in Mysuru become fully functional may end soon as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has allocated funds in the State Budget presented by him on Friday to operationalise the facilities.

The two facilities, which had become partially operational and were in need of equipment and manpower, were developed during the last term of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

In the State Budget for the year 2023-24, a total of ₹155 crore has been allocated to operationalise super speciality hospitals and burn care centers in Mysuru and also in Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts. Also, a sum of ₹30 crore has been allocated to operationalise the trauma care centers in Mysuru and Kalaburagi.

For want of staff, equipment and other facilities, the facilities had become out of use. The infrastructure was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to treat patients. A few months ago, the facilities became partially operational, with the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) launching the super speciality OPD and other services, shifting certain services from K.R. Hospital.

The MMCRI had sought upgradation of the facilities at the hospitals.

Speaking to The Hindu, MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani said, “The allocation of funds will facilitate operationalising the facilities. Phase 1 is done and Phase 2 will be taken up using the budget allocation.” It has to be seen how much funds will be diverted to Mysuru’s super speciality hospital and the trauma care center from the allocation, and plan the works accordingly, she added.

While the hospital is now being used for super speciality OPD services, the trauma care centre is used for super speciality in-patient services and surgeries. Both the facilities are being used to 50% of their capacity and 100% use of the infrastructure is likely to happen when the equipment is fully installed.

The super speciality services were moved to the two facilities from K.R. Hospital to ease pressure. About 40% of the pressure on K.R. Hospital has been eased with the shifting of the super speciality OPD, inpatient and surgeries to the new buildings. The patient load on K.R. Hospital will be eased to a large extent if the two facilities built on PKTB campus on KRS Road become fully operational.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has also announced that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will establish state-of-the-art skill labs, research centers and indoor sports facilities in Mysuru besides other districts. Colleges for allied health sciences in Mysuru and Kalaburagi will also be set up.

The 450-bedded hospital in Kodagu will also be completed on priority.