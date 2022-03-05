CM allocates ₹7,000 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

The mission aims to provide drinking water to all rural households through individual taps by 2024

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced ₹ 7,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission with an ambition to provide potable drinking water to all rural households through individual taps before 2024.

He said so far 21.28 lakh tap connections have been provided by spending ₹3,592 crore. In the next two years 25 lakh more connections would be provided. In the year 2022-23, the government would incur an expenditure of ₹ 7,000 crore.

RDPR Minister K.S.Eshwarappa, in a press release, has welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement. The State Government has allocated its share for the scheme, being implemented with the support of Union Government.

Regarding the MGNREGA, the Chief Minister said in the year 2021-22 around 14.04 crore person-days were generated in the State. This was against the target of 13 crore person-days. Under this scheme, laying approach road to agriculture land could be taken up on a priority basis in the coming year.

Rural roads

The Chief Minister has announced ₹1,600 crore for rural roads in the year 2022-23. Of that, ₹ 300 crore would be utilised for roads that were damaged during the rainy season. He has proposed to conduct a survey of 33,000 lakes that fall under gram panchayat limits. Following this, 1,000 lakes would be developed at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh each.

Mr. Eshwrappa has said the allocation of funds for rural roads would help in improving the rural infrastructure. Besides that, the improvement of lakes in gram panchayats would help conserve water in rural areas.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had given attention to overall development of the State in his Budget.

