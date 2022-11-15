CM addresses rallies at Kadur, Tarikere, Sorab

November 15, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Hassan

:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in Jana Sankalpa rallies of the BJP at Kadur, Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district and Anavatti in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai, in his address at Kadur and Tarikere, listed the achievements of the BJP government and devoted time to criticising Congress party in general and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in particular. The CM said the government had taken up many pro-people schemes and ensured they reached the needy. He spoke about the Viveka School scheme under which the government would be constructing 8,000 classrooms in the State.

Speaking at Anavatti, he praised former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa for the development works in Shivamogga district during his tenure.. “The district saw a lot of development works during his rule. People of the district will never forget his contributions to the district. Similarly, the BJP legislators elected from the district are competing with each other to bring in development works”, he said.

In all three places, he criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for seeking votes for a second term as Chief Minister. “When Siddaramaiah has not been able to secure the support of KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar, how can he get the support of people”, he wondered. Further he alleged that during the Congress rule the state witnessed crimes that targeted Hindutva activists. “There was a lot of corruption during their rule. They looted money even in procuring beds for hostels meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes”, he said.

Trending

The CM was accompanied by Mr..Yediyurappa and senior Ministers in cabinet in the rallies. BJP legislators Kumar Bangarappa, Hartal Halappa, Ashok Naik and others attended the rally at Anavatti.