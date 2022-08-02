‘CM actions partisan, should apologise to State’

Civil society group, Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of several progressive organisations, came down heavily on statements and actions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, terming them “partisan” and a violation of the Constitution of India.

In a statement, Bahutva Karnataka alleged that the Chief Minister discriminated even in death by visiting the house of a BJP party worker and ignoring those killed because of the hate his party fuelled. “There is no pretense of equality also anymore,” the statement said.

The members demanded the Chief Minister to apologise to the State for the three murders and said that he must apologise for his statement calling for the Uttar Pradesh model and withdraw the same. The forum said that CM’s call for the UP Model is a call for encounters, and is an insult to the police, judiciary and the Constitution.

Arguing that the recent deaths were a result of the collapse of rule of law under Mr. Bommai, the group said: “Karnataka is in a crisis today, a man-made crisis with Mr. Bommai and his ineffective council of Ministers responsible for the same. In Karnataka today, the rule of law has collapsed. The administration seems to exist only for the workers of a party”.