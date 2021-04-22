KarnatakaBengaluru 22 April 2021 04:41 IST
Comments
Clubs to remain closed
Updated: 22 April 2021 04:41 IST
The State government has added clubs to the list of places where activities are to be prohibited till 6 a.m. on May 4. Clubs were not included in the guidelines announced by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday. The revised guidelines issued on Wednesday permitted all shops and establishments dealing with construction materials to remain open from Monday to Friday.
More In Karnataka
Read more...