Karnataka

Clubs to remain closed

Staff Reporter Bengaluru 22 April 2021 04:41 IST
Updated: 22 April 2021 04:41 IST

The State government has added clubs to the list of places where activities are to be prohibited till 6 a.m. on May 4. Clubs were not included in the guidelines announced by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday. The revised guidelines issued on Wednesday permitted all shops and establishments dealing with construction materials to remain open from Monday to Friday.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
public health/community medicine
Bangalore
Karnataka
Read more...