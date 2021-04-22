The State government has added clubs to the list of places where activities are to be prohibited till 6 a.m. on May 4. Clubs were not included in the guidelines announced by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday. The revised guidelines issued on Wednesday permitted all shops and establishments dealing with construction materials to remain open from Monday to Friday.
Clubs to remain closed
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
April 22, 2021 04:41 IST
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
April 22, 2021 04:41 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 4:41:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/clubs-to-remain-closed/article34381418.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story