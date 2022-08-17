Clubhouse controversy: Police step up investigation

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 20:38 IST

The police have registered a case against a group which allegedly put up the Pakistan flag, played the national anthem, and put up pro-Pakistan and anti-Indian slogans in Clubhouse, a social network app.

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case and efforts are on to track down the accused, who were operating the account using nicknames. “We have taken the incident very seriously and efforts are on to track down the accused,“ C.H. Pratap Reddy, city Police Commissioner, said.

The police are trying to identify the accused through the IP address and are also seeking the help of service providers, an officer said.

“The accused not only put up the Pakistan flag on their display pictures, but also encouraged others to do the same. The accused also dared the investigating agencies to track them,” sources said.

