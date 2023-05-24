CLP sets target of winning 20 Lok Sabha seats next year

May 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Wednesday set a target of winning at least 20 Parliamentary seats in Karnataka in the 2024 general elections.

‘Don’t be complacent’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presided over the meeting and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, told the newly elected legislators and Ministers not to be complacent about their victory and to respond towards the problems faced by the people in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Shivakumar said the next challenge before the legislators was to ensure victory of the party candidates in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka and a majority of seats in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections.

Voter connect

He told Ministers, who would be soon appointed as in-charge Ministers for different districts, and MLAs to prepare to open the party offices in their respective constituencies to connect with voters. As the voters have trusted the Congress, the government’s aim was to provide a clean administration, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the MLAs to counter the false propaganda of the BJP and expose the Narendra Modi-led government’s failures.

The Congress and JD (S) won one seat each out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the 2019 general elections. The BJP won 25 while an Independent supported by the BJP (Sumalatha) won in Mandya.