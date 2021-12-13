CLP meeting tomorrow

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on Wednesday to draw up strategies to attack the ruling BJP in the ongoing Winter session here.

The party is expected to raise issues pertaining to floods, bitcoin, and the allegation over collection of huge commission in infrastructure projects, among others, to corner the government. The CLP is being held a day after the Legislative Council poll results are announced, and the matter is also likely to come up for discussion.

The CLP, to be chaired by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, will seek suggestions from legislators. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will participate in it.