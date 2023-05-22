HamberMenu
CLP meeting on Wednesday, decision on Speaker likely

May 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been convened on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Vidhana Soudha at 9 a.m.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MLC B.K. Hariprasad will attend, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting is likely to decide the candidates for the posts of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Both are likely to be elected on Wednesday.

