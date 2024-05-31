ADVERTISEMENT

CLP meeting on Sunday to discuss election to Council seats

Published - May 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday to discuss election to 11 seats to the Legislative Council from the Assembly constituency. The polling will be held on June 13 and the results will be announced the same day.

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MLAs and MLCs of the party will attend the meeting on Sunday evening at a private hotel in the city.

The Congress with its 136 members in the Assembly can ensure the victory of seven candidates.

The term of 11 MLCs, six from the BJP, four from the Congress, and one from the JD(S), will end on June 17.

The last date for filing nominations will be June 3. Nominations will be scrutinised on June 4, while the last date for withdrawal is June 6.

