Cloverleaf interchange sought at Outer Ring Road-Expressway junction

February 19, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The city-based NGO Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has sought cloverleaf interchange - a type of grade separator - at the Outer Ring Road and Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway junction near Manipal Hospital.

This is to avoid traffic congestion as prolonged waiting time at the signal tends to neutralise the time saved in covering the distance from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding working president of the MGP, has written to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, .Nitin Gadkari, and pointed out that motorists entering Mysuru from Bengaluru tend to get stranded for not less than 20 minutes on most days while on certain occasions the delay is as much as 45 minutes. Mr. Shenoy said vehicles converging at this junction tend to be headed towards Mysuru on the Expressway and towards T.Narsipur and Kodagu along the ORR and hence the traffic rush.

Though it was initially envisaged that a flyover would be built at a cost of ₹150 crore, Mr. Shenoy said that the preferred solution as has been experienced in Bengaluru at similar junctions is cloverleaf interchanges.

He said an important aspect of streamlining the traffic at the Manipal Hospital Junction has been either completely ignored or given no priority. The engineers should carry out a cost-benefit analysis on whether a simple flyover will suffice or the more expensive cloverleaf exchange and find a solution to streamline the traffic so that no time is lost waiting at the junction, he added.

Mr. Shenoy pointed out that smaller junctions such as the Mysuru Road-NICE Road junction, Bannerghatta to NICE road, Kanakapura Road to NICE road etc are all connected through cloverleaf exchange since a decade and the lessons learnt from it should be incorporated.

The letter said that a section of commuters were already complaining that it was better to use trains rather than the new expressway because of the inordinate delay at this junction. If the issue was not resolved the purpose for which the expressway was constructed would be negated, said Mr. Shenoy.

After performing a monumental task of building a world class highway which is reducing the travel time by 50%, it will be a crying shame that because of one small design defect the purpose of the project is defeated, he added.