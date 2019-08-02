Cloud seeding launched

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa formally launched the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department’s Varsha Dhare cloud seeding project at Hubballi International Airport here on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons, Ms. Deepa said that the three-month-long cloud seeding project was aimed at augmenting rainfall in North Karnataka region. Cloud seeding has yielded satisfactory results in the past and it was expected to bring good rainfall this year too, she said.

Two radars installed — one at Gadag and another on the GKVK Campus in Dharwad — would provide details about seedable clouds and the department has decided to station a modified flight in Hubballi, so that they can target rain-bearing clouds in the entire North Karnataka region.

Providing drinking water would be the top priority of the exercise and first preference would be given to cloud seeding in areas where there is scarcity of drinking water, the Deputy Commissioner said and added that the State government is not just looking at catchment areas of rivers but also every cloud that can precipitate more rainfall in any region.

The aircraft started operating three days ago and details of the impact of cloud seeding are yet to be known. In the last three days, the aircraft sprinkled silver iodide on rain-bearing clouds in Bagalkot district. Monsoon has hit North Karnataka late and as a result, some of the districts have received scanty rainfall.

In Dharwad district also, Navalgund and Kundgol taluks have received poor rainfall.

Though the district is receiving good rainfall, it is sufficient only for agricultural crops. Many lakes in this region are yet to be filled and so also dams, Ms. Deepa said.