HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cloud seeding carried out in Belagavi, exercise to continue today

September 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Officials preparing a plane carrying chemicals for cloud seeding in Belagavi on Friday.

Officials preparing a plane carrying chemicals for cloud seeding in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi launched cloud seeding in Belagavi district on Friday. The exercise will continue on Saturday, he said. This will help farmers fight drought-like conditions, he added.

Belgaum Sugars, a factory owned by the Minister, is funding the exercise.

Flight VT-KCM of Hyderabad-based Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants took off from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad in the morning for the purpose. Captain Virendra Singh and Captain Adarsha Pandey piloted the aircraft.

The company officials told the Minister that cloud seeding carried out in Haveri last month has been successful. It has not only rained in Haveri but also in the neighbouring district Gadag, they said. The company has obtained all necessary permissions from the Director-General of Civil Aviation.

The plane carried gaseous chemicals, including calcium chloride 2 iodide for low-lying clouds and silver iodide for clouds above 20,0000 ft. The conditions in Belagavi were well suited for cloud seeding, the company officials said. The impact of the exercise is not immediately known.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.