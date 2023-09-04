Cloud seeding begins in Ranebennur, after initiative is formally launched at Hubballi Airport

September 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With drought looming large over the region, Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has taken it upon himself to take up cloud seeking in his constituency by taking necessary permissions and on Monday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani and others formally launched the initiative at Hubballi Airport.

PKK Initiatives, owned by Mr. Koliwad, will be taking up cloud seeding for three days in Haveri district, wherever potential rain-bearing clouds are noticed.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Koliwad said that PKK initiatives will be taking up cloud seeding in places wherever the condition is favourable.

“We began preparations two months ago and on Sunday, we carried out cloud seeding on an experimental basis at two-three places. Today, we formally launched it,” he said.

Mr. Koliwad said that the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences and Research has undertaken a lot of research on cloud seeding. And, based on the outcome of the research, which has affirmed that it will rain after cloud seeding, the project has been taken up in Haveri.

“There was delay in taking up cloud seeding as we were required to take permission from the Union government. As there is a need for it to rain in Ranebennur, we are doing it in that region,” he said.

To a query, he said that they have taken permission from the Chief Minister’s office for cloud seeding. Research has indicated that cloud seeing increased rainfall by 28%, he added.

He also said that he is in contact with scientists involved in cloud seeding from 2009 and as his company has its own aircraft, the cost of cloud seeding will be minimal. “Otherwise, it will cost ₹10 lakh per hour to rent an aircraft,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons after formally inaugurating the initiative, Minister H.K. Patil lauded the initiative taken by Mr. Koliwad and recalled that in 2003 under the S.M. Krishna-led Congress government, cloud seeding was taken up for 85 days out of which, it met with success on 60 days.

During an interaction with the pilot, he said that cloud seeding will be taken up in Haveri and Ranebennur taluks and also, wherever favourable weather and potential clouds are found, including in Dharwad and Gadag districts.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that cloud seeding has been effective in bringing rainfall and he will apprise the Chief Minister of the efficacy of cloud seeding in bringing rain.

