Cloud over appointment of VC of Mysore university

April 09, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The allegation of covering up a cheating case against Lokanath N.K., who was recently appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mysore, in the process of his selection has now come to the fore.

It has also turned out that the Higher Education Department had not shortlisted his name for the post citing irregularities during his elevation as professor.

A cheating case was filed against Prof. Lokanath at Saraswathipuram police station (Crime Number: 0086/2020) on November 4, 2020.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Lokanath defended his appointment stating that he had obtained a stay on the case from the Karnataka High Court.

Interestingly, while the last date for the application submission was November 28, 2022, the stay on the case was obtained on November 29, 2022. The department announced the notification for the selection of the VC of the University of Mysore on November 8, 2022, and applications were to be submitted within 20 days.

Shashidhar D.V., a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, had filed a complaint against Mr. Lokanath and 12 others in a property encroachment case, which was chargesheeted by the Saraswathipuram police on November 4, 2020. The case is pending in the JMFC Court-III, Mysuru.

“In the notification, the Higher Education Department had mentioned that a person currently in service is required to submit an attested certificate from their employer to confirm that no departmental/criminal inquiry is pending/not intended to be initiated against them and not previously initiated and penalised and that he/she is neither having a tainted service history nor is their appointment in dispute,” said a source.

Also, Mr . Lokanath’s application was disqualified by the department in the scrutiny stage. In the inquiry report of Justice Rangavittalachar Commission, which was submitted to the government in 2009 on violations in appointments of professors during 2007, it is stated that Mr. Loknath did not have a minimum of 10 years of regular teaching experience as prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to be appointed as a professor. During the scrutiny, the department stated there is an appointment dispute against Mr. Lokanth, and hence, he is not eligible as per the UGC regulation.

The search committee headed by M.S. Shivakumar, former VC of CMR University, Bengaluru, had recommended the names of G. Venkatesh Kumar, D.S. Guru, and Sharath Ananthmurthy to the government for the post at first. However, following a writ petition challenging this selection, the government again called a fresh meeting of the search committee on March 16, 2023. Mr. Lokanth’s name figured in this recommendation and Mr. Kumar’s name was dropped.