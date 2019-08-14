Clothes, foodgrains distributed

Chandrashekhargowda Magnur, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit, and Lalita Anpur, former Chairperson of Yadgir City Municipal Council, individually visited Ganji Kendras established by the district administration at Wadagera, Bendebembali, Hattigudur and other villages and distributed foodgrains, biscuits, clothes and other material to the flood-affected who have been shifted from various villages in Shahapur and Yadgir taluks of Yadgir district on Monday.

Both Mr. Magnur and Ms. Anpur told the affected people that they will help them till all things were set right and bring pressure on the district administration to take up construction of houses for those who have lost them. They said that they would also urge the authorities to release compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged in the floods.

Moulali Anpur, leader of Kabbaliga community, Vishwa Vyas, businessman, Ashok Mudnal, activist, Chandrashekhar and others were present.