Closure of VISP: Call for Bhadravati bandh on February 24

February 21, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Hassan

The employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) and several organisations of Bhadravati have called for a bandh on February 24 opposing the closure of the factory.

“Representatives of several organisations and political parties have extended support to the bandh,” said H.G. Suresh, president of VISP contract employees’ association, on February 21. “The residents of Bhadravati have come forward to observe a bandh opposing the SAIL’s decision to close its plant.”

The SAIL decided to close the VISP citing losses. The Union Government stated that the decision to close the plant was taken in view of losses and absence of a functional captive iron ore mine.

Leaders of all political parties have opposed closure of the plant, which has over 250 permanent employees and 1,400 contract employees.