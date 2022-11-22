Closure notices served on health clinics

November 22, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Hassan

A team of officers led by Hassan taluk health officer Vijay B.M., on Tuesday, inspected health clinics on the outskirts of Hassan city and issued notices for closure of eight clinics for violating the rules.

In a communiqué to the media, the officers said they inspected Charit Clinic, Namma Clinic, Ayur Arogya Homeopathy Clinic, Sri Sai Clinic, Chennambika Clinic, Siddeshwara Clinic, Sri Lakshmi Clinic, and Maruthi Clinic. Closure notices have been issued to these clinics. The team found discrepancies in offering health services to the public during their visit.

The team found Ayush doctors following the Allopathy system of medicine, violating the rules. The committee warned people running such clinics of disciplinary action.

The team included Dr. Ravindra and other staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department.