Close to 68% of women aged 15-49 in Karnataka own house or land alone or jointly with family members

January 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close to 68% of women aged between 15 and 49 in Karnataka own a house and/or land, alone or jointly with other family members, as of 2019-20, which is significantly higher than the national average of 43.3%.

The ownership of property by women enhanced their ability to travel to the market, health centre, and other places outside the community, and to make independent decisions about their employment, health, and use of money, according to a recent study of the World Bank.

In Karnataka, 67.6% of women aged between 15 and 49 own a house and/or land, alone or jointly with others, compared to 22.9% in Maharashtra, 43.5% in Odisha, 43.6% in Gujarat, and 22.7% in Delhi (NCT) as on 2019-20.

Urban and rural areas

In Karnataka, 64.5% of women in urban areas, and 69.7% in rural areas own a house or agricultural plot alone or jointly with others in the same period. The share of the property or land owned by women in Karnataka increased by about 15.8% from 51.8% in 2015-16, to 67.7 % in 2019-20.

In urban Karnataka, the increase was almost 20% during the period, said the study titled “Gender-Based Discounts on Taxes Related to Property: Role in Encouraging Female Ownership A Case Study of Indian States and Cities” (2023) authored by Rajul Awasthi, Katie Pyle, Namita Aggarwal, and Parvina Rakhimova.

It found that ownership of property led to increase in women’s education, incomes. Assets are important aspects of women’s bargaining power and assets are important for her own welfare and that of her children, noted the study.

However, data for Maharashtra, Delhi, and Odisha showed a decrease in women ownership between 2015-16 and 2019-20 by 11% and 20%, respectively. “The overall picture for urban India shows a small increase in women property and land ownership during 2015-20, with a slightly larger overall increase in women ownership in rural areas. In India overall, ownership is highest in rural areas, though the gap is narrowing in some places, such as Karnataka,” it said.

How it empowers women

Evidence showed that women who have property in their name feel empowered and their property ownership can have a transformative effect on their lives and those of their families and children. Inequality in ownership, control, and use of productive assets can impede a woman’s control over household resources and spending decisions, with welfare implications for future generations, noted the study.

The study found that nine of the 12 cities surveyed had stamp duty discounts available to women registering a property in their names. In Ahmedabad and Surat, women do not pay any registration charges. In contrast, in Karnataka/Bengaluru stamp duty discounts are not offered to women.

GFX

Proportion of women aged 15-49 owning property in 2019-20

Karnataka - 67.6%

Odisha - 43.5%

Gujarat - 42.6%

Maharashtra - 22.9%

Delhi (NCT) - 22.7%

All India - 43.3%

(Source: World Bank)