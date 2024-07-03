Clinical Psychology Society of India opposes new nomenclature for clinical psychology training

The Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) has opposed the Rehabilitation Council of India’s move to replace the nomenclature of M.Phil. Clinical Psychology with M.A. Clinical Psychology.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPSI president Jamuna Rajeswaran told The Hindu that the change in nomenclature clearly violates the basic structure and does not efficiently represent the in-depth training programme, which consists of robust academic learning, clinical exposure, and hands-on training to conduct various psychological assessments, diagnose, and provide psychotherapeutic interventions to individuals with mental illness, disability, and rehabilitative needs.

Time-tested programme

“CPSI, as a representative body for Clinical Psychology Profession in India, would like to bring to the consensus of all stakeholders that M. Phil Clinical Psychology course (with its other previous nomenclatures) has been a time-tested training programme producing well-trained mental health professionals to serve the needy community since the last 70 years,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the introduction of NEP-2020, the chaos that had been brought into modifying the nomenclature and structure of professional training had immensely disturbed various stakeholders such as students intending to take up the clinical psychology profession, clinical psychology trainees, professionals, training institutions and parents of such students and public. Though we agree with the regulatory bodies’ intention to enhance the number of trained professionals to meet the dearth of mental health professionals to serve patients with mental illness, disability and rehabilitative needs, we strongly oppose dilution of the structure and significance of the nomenclature for such training programmes,” stated a position statement issued by the CPSI.

‘Better acceptance’

They have urged immediate attention to the fact that the earlier draft with the nomenclature of M.Psy. (Clinical Psychology) was “deliberated and approved over by the expert committee” and had received “better acceptance” by clinical psychology professionals across the nation. The statement claimed that the present change undermines the “profession’s integrity, dilutes the specialized training, and compromises public welfare.”

CPSI has urged the relevant bodies such as RCI, NITI Ayog, UGC and Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment and Education to intervene immediately and carry out necessary action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.