Clinical laboratory sealed in Ballari

September 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Y. Ramesh raided Suraksha Clinical Laboratory off Talur Road in Renuka Nagar, Ballari, on Thursday and sealed it after he found that the lab was functioning without registration and permission.

He later said that no health institution, including clinics, hospitals and clinical laboratories, can function without registration and permission from the competent authorities as provided under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2007.

“It is mandatory for private healthcare providers to get registered and take permission from the competent authorities as laid down in Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2007. Stringent action will be taken against such violators,” he said.

Purnima Kattimani, Mohan Kumari, Arun Kumar, Gopal H.K. and other officials from the Health Department were present.

